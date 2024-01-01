Jamaican dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert JMD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
3,353.62 crc

J$1.000 JMD = ₡3.354 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.42513.4251
Low3.34493.2649
Average3.37523.3538
Change-2.09%2.62%
1 JMD to CRC stats

The performance of JMD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4251 and a 30 day low of 3.3449. This means the 30 day average was 3.3752. The change for JMD to CRC was -2.09.

The performance of JMD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4251 and a 90 day low of 3.2649. This means the 90 day average was 3.3538. The change for JMD to CRC was 2.62.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 JMD3.35362 CRC
5 JMD16.76810 CRC
10 JMD33.53620 CRC
20 JMD67.07240 CRC
50 JMD167.68100 CRC
100 JMD335.36200 CRC
250 JMD838.40500 CRC
500 JMD1,676.81000 CRC
1000 JMD3,353.62000 CRC
2000 JMD6,707.24000 CRC
5000 JMD16,768.10000 CRC
10000 JMD33,536.20000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jamaican Dollar
1 CRC0.29819 JMD
5 CRC1.49093 JMD
10 CRC2.98186 JMD
20 CRC5.96372 JMD
50 CRC14.90930 JMD
100 CRC29.81860 JMD
250 CRC74.54650 JMD
500 CRC149.09300 JMD
1000 CRC298.18600 JMD
2000 CRC596.37200 JMD
5000 CRC1,490.93000 JMD
10000 CRC2,981.86000 JMD