1 Indian rupee to US dollars

Convert INR to USD at the real exchange rate

1 inr
0.01 usd

1.00000 INR = 0.01200 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.370.918753.672550.8007051.52872851.3422
1 CAD0.72992710.6706112.680690.5844561.11584208.0290.979708
1 EUR1.088451.4911813.997390.871451.66392310.2081.46092
1 AED0.272290.3730380.25016310.2180240.41625177.60280.365468

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupee

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / US Dollar
1 INR0.01200 USD
5 INR0.06001 USD
10 INR0.12003 USD
20 INR0.24005 USD
50 INR0.60013 USD
100 INR1.20027 USD
250 INR3.00067 USD
500 INR6.00135 USD
1000 INR12.00270 USD
2000 INR24.00540 USD
5000 INR60.01350 USD
10000 INR120.02700 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 USD83.31450 INR
5 USD416.57250 INR
10 USD833.14500 INR
20 USD1666.29000 INR
50 USD4165.72500 INR
100 USD8331.45000 INR
250 USD20828.62500 INR
500 USD41657.25000 INR
1000 USD83314.50000 INR
2000 USD166629.00000 INR
5000 USD416572.50000 INR
10000 USD833145.00000 INR