1 thousand Indian rupees to Myanmar kyats

Convert INR to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 inr
25,205.70 mmk

1.00000 INR = 25.20570 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Indian rupees to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Myanma Kyat
1 INR25.20570 MMK
5 INR126.02850 MMK
10 INR252.05700 MMK
20 INR504.11400 MMK
50 INR1260.28500 MMK
100 INR2520.57000 MMK
250 INR6301.42500 MMK
500 INR12602.85000 MMK
1000 INR25205.70000 MMK
2000 INR50411.40000 MMK
5000 INR126028.50000 MMK
10000 INR252057.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Indian Rupee
1 MMK0.03967 INR
5 MMK0.19837 INR
10 MMK0.39674 INR
20 MMK0.79347 INR
50 MMK1.98368 INR
100 MMK3.96736 INR
250 MMK9.91840 INR
500 MMK19.83680 INR
1000 MMK39.67360 INR
2000 MMK79.34720 INR
5000 MMK198.36800 INR
10000 MMK396.73600 INR