1 thousand Indian rupees to Ethiopian birrs

Convert INR to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 inr
674.03 etb

1.00000 INR = 0.67403 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.371450.91923.672550.8014431.529522851.3423
1 CAD0.72915510.6702412.677860.5843761.11526207.8090.978745
1 EUR1.08791.49213.995370.87191.66396310.0521.46029
1 AED0.272290.3734330.2502910.2182250.41647377.60280.365495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indian rupees

INR to USD

INR to CAD

INR to EUR

INR to AED

INR to GBP

INR to AUD

INR to PKR

INR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 INR0.67403 ETB
5 INR3.37014 ETB
10 INR6.74029 ETB
20 INR13.48058 ETB
50 INR33.70145 ETB
100 INR67.40290 ETB
250 INR168.50725 ETB
500 INR337.01450 ETB
1000 INR674.02900 ETB
2000 INR1348.05800 ETB
5000 INR3370.14500 ETB
10000 INR6740.29000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Indian Rupee
1 ETB1.48362 INR
5 ETB7.41810 INR
10 ETB14.83620 INR
20 ETB29.67240 INR
50 ETB74.18100 INR
100 ETB148.36200 INR
250 ETB370.90500 INR
500 ETB741.81000 INR
1000 ETB1483.62000 INR
2000 ETB2967.24000 INR
5000 ETB7418.10000 INR
10000 ETB14836.20000 INR