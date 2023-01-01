10 thousand Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert INR to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
13293 bdt

1.00000 INR = 1.32930 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.371250.919253.672550.8011541.528472851.3422
1 CAD0.72926210.67042.678250.5842511.11465207.840.978815
1 EUR1.08781.4916513.9950.87151.66267310.0231.46005
1 AED0.272290.3733780.25031310.2181460.41618777.60280.365468

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.32930 BDT
5 INR6.64650 BDT
10 INR13.29300 BDT
20 INR26.58600 BDT
50 INR66.46500 BDT
100 INR132.93000 BDT
250 INR332.32500 BDT
500 INR664.65000 BDT
1000 INR1329.30000 BDT
2000 INR2658.60000 BDT
5000 INR6646.50000 BDT
10000 INR13293.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.75228 INR
5 BDT3.76138 INR
10 BDT7.52275 INR
20 BDT15.04550 INR
50 BDT37.61375 INR
100 BDT75.22750 INR
250 BDT188.06875 INR
500 BDT376.13750 INR
1000 BDT752.27500 INR
2000 BDT1504.55000 INR
5000 BDT3761.37500 INR
10000 BDT7522.75000 INR