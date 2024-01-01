20 Bangladeshi takas to Indian rupees

Convert BDT to INR at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
14.30 inr

Tk1.000 BDT = ₹0.7150 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
BDT to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.71570.7158
Low0.71060.7085
Average0.71280.7119
Change0.62%-0.11%
1 BDT to INR stats

The performance of BDT to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7157 and a 30 day low of 0.7106. This means the 30 day average was 0.7128. The change for BDT to INR was 0.62.

The performance of BDT to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7158 and a 90 day low of 0.7085. This means the 90 day average was 0.7119. The change for BDT to INR was -0.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2730.78483.9521.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5230.85691.6461.4997.824
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6490.51555.1860.9034.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indian Rupee
1 BDT0.71500 INR
5 BDT3.57501 INR
10 BDT7.15001 INR
20 BDT14.30002 INR
50 BDT35.75005 INR
100 BDT71.50010 INR
250 BDT178.75025 INR
500 BDT357.50050 INR
1000 BDT715.00100 INR
2000 BDT1,430.00200 INR
5000 BDT3,575.00500 INR
10000 BDT7,150.01000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 INR1.39860 BDT
5 INR6.99300 BDT
10 INR13.98600 BDT
20 INR27.97200 BDT
50 INR69.93000 BDT
100 INR139.86000 BDT
250 INR349.65000 BDT
300 INR419.58000 BDT
500 INR699.30000 BDT
600 INR839.16000 BDT
1000 INR1,398.60000 BDT
2000 INR2,797.20000 BDT
5000 INR6,993.00000 BDT
10000 INR13,986.00000 BDT
25000 INR34,965.00000 BDT
50000 INR69,930.00000 BDT
100000 INR139,860.00000 BDT
1000000 INR1,398,600.00000 BDT
1000000000 INR1,398,600,000.00000 BDT