Isle of Man pounds to Tunisian dinars today

Convert IMP to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
3,965 tnd

1.000 IMP = 3.965 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7161.4731.6590.96818.222
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1931.7241.9421.13321.331
1 USD0.9160.783183.11.3491.520.88716.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 IMP3.96500 TND
5 IMP19.82500 TND
10 IMP39.65000 TND
20 IMP79.30000 TND
50 IMP198.25000 TND
100 IMP396.50000 TND
250 IMP991.25000 TND
500 IMP1,982.50000 TND
1000 IMP3,965.00000 TND
2000 IMP7,930.00000 TND
5000 IMP19,825.00000 TND
10000 IMP39,650.00000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 TND0.25221 IMP
5 TND1.26104 IMP
10 TND2.52207 IMP
20 TND5.04414 IMP
50 TND12.61035 IMP
100 TND25.22070 IMP
250 TND63.05175 IMP
500 TND126.10350 IMP
1000 TND252.20700 IMP
2000 TND504.41400 IMP
5000 TND1,261.03500 IMP
10000 TND2,522.07000 IMP