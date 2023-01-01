100 Tunisian dinars to Isle of Man pounds

Convert TND to IMP at the real exchange rate

100 tnd
25.29 imp

1.00000 TND = 0.25291 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 TND0.25291 IMP
5 TND1.26456 IMP
10 TND2.52911 IMP
20 TND5.05822 IMP
50 TND12.64555 IMP
100 TND25.29110 IMP
250 TND63.22775 IMP
500 TND126.45550 IMP
1000 TND252.91100 IMP
2000 TND505.82200 IMP
5000 TND1264.55500 IMP
10000 TND2529.11000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Tunisian Dinar
1 IMP3.95396 TND
5 IMP19.76980 TND
10 IMP39.53960 TND
20 IMP79.07920 TND
50 IMP197.69800 TND
100 IMP395.39600 TND
250 IMP988.49000 TND
500 IMP1976.98000 TND
1000 IMP3953.96000 TND
2000 IMP7907.92000 TND
5000 IMP19769.80000 TND
10000 IMP39539.60000 TND