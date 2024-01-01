Isle of Man pounds to Moldovan leus today

Convert IMP to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
22,633.70 mdl

1.000 IMP = 22.63 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7521.4731.6590.96818.235
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2381.7251.9421.13321.347
1 USD0.9160.782183.1021.3491.5190.88616.698
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moldovan Leu
1 IMP22.63370 MDL
5 IMP113.16850 MDL
10 IMP226.33700 MDL
20 IMP452.67400 MDL
50 IMP1,131.68500 MDL
100 IMP2,263.37000 MDL
250 IMP5,658.42500 MDL
500 IMP11,316.85000 MDL
1000 IMP22,633.70000 MDL
2000 IMP45,267.40000 MDL
5000 IMP113,168.50000 MDL
10000 IMP226,337.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Isle of Man pound
1 MDL0.04418 IMP
5 MDL0.22091 IMP
10 MDL0.44182 IMP
20 MDL0.88364 IMP
50 MDL2.20910 IMP
100 MDL4.41819 IMP
250 MDL11.04548 IMP
500 MDL22.09095 IMP
1000 MDL44.18190 IMP
2000 MDL88.36380 IMP
5000 MDL220.90950 IMP
10000 MDL441.81900 IMP