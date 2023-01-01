1 Moldovan leu to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MDL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.04 imp

1.00000 MDL = 0.04456 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86811.0936591.1761.488681.660320.964918.722
1 GBP1.1519411.2598105.0281.714841.912561.1115121.5663
1 USD0.914350.793777183.36851.36121.518140.8822517.1188
1 INR0.01096780.00952130.011994910.01632750.018210.01058250.205339

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Isle of Man pound
1 MDL0.04456 IMP
5 MDL0.22282 IMP
10 MDL0.44564 IMP
20 MDL0.89127 IMP
50 MDL2.22817 IMP
100 MDL4.45635 IMP
250 MDL11.14087 IMP
500 MDL22.28175 IMP
1000 MDL44.56350 IMP
2000 MDL89.12700 IMP
5000 MDL222.81750 IMP
10000 MDL445.63500 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moldovan Leu
1 IMP22.43990 MDL
5 IMP112.19950 MDL
10 IMP224.39900 MDL
20 IMP448.79800 MDL
50 IMP1121.99500 MDL
100 IMP2243.99000 MDL
250 IMP5609.97500 MDL
500 IMP11219.95000 MDL
1000 IMP22439.90000 MDL
2000 IMP44879.80000 MDL
5000 IMP112199.50000 MDL
10000 IMP224399.00000 MDL