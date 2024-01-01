1 Moldovan leu to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MDL to IMP at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.04 imp

L1.000 MDL = £0.04428 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2271.3661.49983.4471.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1231.7321.901105.8652.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34811.09861.1111.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Isle of Man pound
1 MDL0.04428 IMP
5 MDL0.22141 IMP
10 MDL0.44282 IMP
20 MDL0.88564 IMP
50 MDL2.21411 IMP
100 MDL4.42822 IMP
250 MDL11.07055 IMP
500 MDL22.14110 IMP
1000 MDL44.28220 IMP
2000 MDL88.56440 IMP
5000 MDL221.41100 IMP
10000 MDL442.82200 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moldovan Leu
1 IMP22.58250 MDL
5 IMP112.91250 MDL
10 IMP225.82500 MDL
20 IMP451.65000 MDL
50 IMP1,129.12500 MDL
100 IMP2,258.25000 MDL
250 IMP5,645.62500 MDL
500 IMP11,291.25000 MDL
1000 IMP22,582.50000 MDL
2000 IMP45,165.00000 MDL
5000 IMP112,912.50000 MDL
10000 IMP225,825.00000 MDL