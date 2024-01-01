1 Moldovan leu to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MDL to IMP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = £0.04341 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35
MDL to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IMP
1 MDL to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04390.0441
Low0.04300.0429
Average0.04340.0435
Change0.12%-1.05%
1 MDL to IMP stats

The performance of MDL to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0439 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0434. The change for MDL to IMP was 0.12.

The performance of MDL to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0441 and a 90 day low of 0.0429. This means the 90 day average was 0.0435. The change for MDL to IMP was -1.05.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Isle of Man pound
1 MDL0.04341 IMP
5 MDL0.21706 IMP
10 MDL0.43412 IMP
20 MDL0.86823 IMP
50 MDL2.17058 IMP
100 MDL4.34115 IMP
250 MDL10.85288 IMP
500 MDL21.70575 IMP
1000 MDL43.41150 IMP
2000 MDL86.82300 IMP
5000 MDL217.05750 IMP
10000 MDL434.11500 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Moldovan Leu
1 IMP23.03540 MDL
5 IMP115.17700 MDL
10 IMP230.35400 MDL
20 IMP460.70800 MDL
50 IMP1,151.77000 MDL
100 IMP2,303.54000 MDL
250 IMP5,758.85000 MDL
500 IMP11,517.70000 MDL
1000 IMP23,035.40000 MDL
2000 IMP46,070.80000 MDL
5000 IMP115,177.00000 MDL
10000 IMP230,354.00000 MDL