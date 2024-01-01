Isle of Man pounds to Icelandic krónas today

Convert IMP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
173,858 isk

1.000 IMP = 173.9 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7691.4731.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7251.9421.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Icelandic Króna
1 IMP173.85800 ISK
5 IMP869.29000 ISK
10 IMP1,738.58000 ISK
20 IMP3,477.16000 ISK
50 IMP8,692.90000 ISK
100 IMP17,385.80000 ISK
250 IMP43,464.50000 ISK
500 IMP86,929.00000 ISK
1000 IMP173,858.00000 ISK
2000 IMP347,716.00000 ISK
5000 IMP869,290.00000 ISK
10000 IMP1,738,580.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Isle of Man pound
1 ISK0.00575 IMP
5 ISK0.02876 IMP
10 ISK0.05752 IMP
20 ISK0.11504 IMP
50 ISK0.28759 IMP
100 ISK0.57518 IMP
250 ISK1.43796 IMP
500 ISK2.87591 IMP
1000 ISK5.75182 IMP
2000 ISK11.50364 IMP
5000 ISK28.75910 IMP
10000 ISK57.51820 IMP