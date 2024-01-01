Isle of Man pounds to Algerian dinars today

Convert IMP to DZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
171,740 dzd

1.000 IMP = 171.7 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7571.4731.6590.96818.222
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2561.7251.9421.13321.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Algerian Dinar
1 IMP171.74000 DZD
5 IMP858.70000 DZD
10 IMP1,717.40000 DZD
20 IMP3,434.80000 DZD
50 IMP8,587.00000 DZD
100 IMP17,174.00000 DZD
250 IMP42,935.00000 DZD
500 IMP85,870.00000 DZD
1000 IMP171,740.00000 DZD
2000 IMP343,480.00000 DZD
5000 IMP858,700.00000 DZD
10000 IMP1,717,400.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 DZD0.00582 IMP
5 DZD0.02911 IMP
10 DZD0.05823 IMP
20 DZD0.11646 IMP
50 DZD0.29114 IMP
100 DZD0.58228 IMP
250 DZD1.45569 IMP
500 DZD2.91138 IMP
1000 DZD5.82276 IMP
2000 DZD11.64552 IMP
5000 DZD29.11380 IMP
10000 DZD58.22760 IMP