Isle of Man pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert IMP to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
2,290.14 bam

1.000 IMP = 2.290 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6580.96818.227
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7241.9421.13321.342
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3491.5190.88616.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 IMP2.29014 BAM
5 IMP11.45070 BAM
10 IMP22.90140 BAM
20 IMP45.80280 BAM
50 IMP114.50700 BAM
100 IMP229.01400 BAM
250 IMP572.53500 BAM
500 IMP1,145.07000 BAM
1000 IMP2,290.14000 BAM
2000 IMP4,580.28000 BAM
5000 IMP11,450.70000 BAM
10000 IMP22,901.40000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Isle of Man pound
1 BAM0.43666 IMP
5 BAM2.18328 IMP
10 BAM4.36655 IMP
20 BAM8.73310 IMP
50 BAM21.83275 IMP
100 BAM43.66550 IMP
250 BAM109.16375 IMP
500 BAM218.32750 IMP
1000 BAM436.65500 IMP
2000 BAM873.31000 IMP
5000 BAM2,183.27500 IMP
10000 BAM4,366.55000 IMP