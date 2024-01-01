Isle of Man pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today
Convert IMP to BAM at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 IMP
|2.29014 BAM
|5 IMP
|11.45070 BAM
|10 IMP
|22.90140 BAM
|20 IMP
|45.80280 BAM
|50 IMP
|114.50700 BAM
|100 IMP
|229.01400 BAM
|250 IMP
|572.53500 BAM
|500 IMP
|1,145.07000 BAM
|1000 IMP
|2,290.14000 BAM
|2000 IMP
|4,580.28000 BAM
|5000 IMP
|11,450.70000 BAM
|10000 IMP
|22,901.40000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Isle of Man pound
|1 BAM
|0.43666 IMP
|5 BAM
|2.18328 IMP
|10 BAM
|4.36655 IMP
|20 BAM
|8.73310 IMP
|50 BAM
|21.83275 IMP
|100 BAM
|43.66550 IMP
|250 BAM
|109.16375 IMP
|500 BAM
|218.32750 IMP
|1000 BAM
|436.65500 IMP
|2000 BAM
|873.31000 IMP
|5000 BAM
|2,183.27500 IMP
|10000 BAM
|4,366.55000 IMP