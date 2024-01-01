10 Indonesian rupiahs to Macedonian denars

Convert IDR to MKD at the real exchange rate

10 idr
0.04 mkd

Rp1.000 IDR = ден0.003591 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MKD
1 IDR to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00360.0036
Low0.00350.0035
Average0.00360.0035
Change2.13%3.15%
View full history

1 IDR to MKD stats

The performance of IDR to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0036 and a 30 day low of 0.0035. This means the 30 day average was 0.0036. The change for IDR to MKD was 2.13.

The performance of IDR to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0036 and a 90 day low of 0.0035. This means the 90 day average was 0.0035. The change for IDR to MKD was 3.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9610.9061.3091.4891.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.64611.4441.6431.4950.8438.606
1 SGD0.76464.1510.69211.1381.0350.5835.959

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Macedonian Denar
1 IDR0.00359 MKD
5 IDR0.01795 MKD
10 IDR0.03591 MKD
20 IDR0.07181 MKD
50 IDR0.17953 MKD
100 IDR0.35905 MKD
250 IDR0.89763 MKD
500 IDR1.79526 MKD
1000 IDR3.59051 MKD
2000 IDR7.18102 MKD
5000 IDR17.95255 MKD
10000 IDR35.90510 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MKD278.51200 IDR
5 MKD1,392.56000 IDR
10 MKD2,785.12000 IDR
20 MKD5,570.24000 IDR
50 MKD13,925.60000 IDR
100 MKD27,851.20000 IDR
250 MKD69,628.00000 IDR
500 MKD139,256.00000 IDR
1000 MKD278,512.00000 IDR
2000 MKD557,024.00000 IDR
5000 MKD1,392,560.00000 IDR
10000 MKD2,785,120.00000 IDR