Rp1.000 IDR = د.إ0.0002366 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
IDR to AED conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
1 IDR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change4.34%4.89%
1 IDR to AED stats

The performance of IDR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to AED was 4.34.

The performance of IDR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for IDR to AED was 4.89.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9650.9061.3091.4881.3540.7637.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10492.71411.4451.6431.4960.8438.611
1 SGD0.76464.1590.69211.1371.0350.5835.959

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 IDR0.00024 AED
5 IDR0.00118 AED
10 IDR0.00237 AED
20 IDR0.00473 AED
50 IDR0.01183 AED
100 IDR0.02366 AED
250 IDR0.05914 AED
500 IDR0.11829 AED
1000 IDR0.23658 AED
2000 IDR0.47315 AED
5000 IDR1.18288 AED
10000 IDR2.36576 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AED4,226.96000 IDR
5 AED21,134.80000 IDR
10 AED42,269.60000 IDR
20 AED84,539.20000 IDR
50 AED211,348.00000 IDR
100 AED422,696.00000 IDR
250 AED1,056,740.00000 IDR
500 AED2,113,480.00000 IDR
1000 AED4,226,960.00000 IDR
2000 AED8,453,920.00000 IDR
5000 AED21,134,800.00000 IDR
10000 AED42,269,600.00000 IDR