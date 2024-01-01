5,000 Haitian gourdes to New Taiwan dollars

Convert HTG to TWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 htg
1,223.46 twd

G1.000 HTG = NT$0.2447 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
HTG to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 HTG to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24990.2505
Low0.24210.2421
Average0.24510.2461
Change-2.09%0.28%
View full history

1 HTG to TWD stats

The performance of HTG to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2499 and a 30 day low of 0.2421. This means the 30 day average was 0.2451. The change for HTG to TWD was -2.09.

The performance of HTG to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2505 and a 90 day low of 0.2421. This means the 90 day average was 0.2461. The change for HTG to TWD was 0.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

