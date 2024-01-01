1 thousand Haitian gourdes to New Zealand dollars

Convert HTG to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
12.33 nzd

G1.000 HTG = $0.01233 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:05
HTG to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 HTG to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01280.0129
Low0.01210.0121
Average0.01250.0125
Change-3.75%1.29%
View full history

1 HTG to NZD stats

The performance of HTG to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0128 and a 30 day low of 0.0121. This means the 30 day average was 0.0125. The change for HTG to NZD was -3.75.

The performance of HTG to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0129 and a 90 day low of 0.0121. This means the 90 day average was 0.0125. The change for HTG to NZD was 1.29.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / New Zealand Dollar
1 HTG0.01233 NZD
5 HTG0.06166 NZD
10 HTG0.12333 NZD
20 HTG0.24665 NZD
50 HTG0.61663 NZD
100 HTG1.23326 NZD
250 HTG3.08315 NZD
500 HTG6.16630 NZD
1000 HTG12.33260 NZD
2000 HTG24.66520 NZD
5000 HTG61.66300 NZD
10000 HTG123.32600 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 NZD81.08570 HTG
5 NZD405.42850 HTG
10 NZD810.85700 HTG
20 NZD1,621.71400 HTG
50 NZD4,054.28500 HTG
100 NZD8,108.57000 HTG
250 NZD20,271.42500 HTG
500 NZD40,542.85000 HTG
1000 NZD81,085.70000 HTG
2000 NZD162,171.40000 HTG
5000 NZD405,428.50000 HTG
10000 NZD810,857.00000 HTG