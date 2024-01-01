2,000 Honduran lempiras to Euros

Convert HNL to EUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 hnl
72.96 eur

L1.000 HNL = €0.03648 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
HNL to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

EUR
1 HNL to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03700.0378
Low0.03600.0360
Average0.03650.0371
Change-1.48%-1.79%
1 HNL to EUR stats

The performance of HNL to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0370 and a 30 day low of 0.0360. This means the 30 day average was 0.0365. The change for HNL to EUR was -1.48.

The performance of HNL to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0378 and a 90 day low of 0.0360. This means the 90 day average was 0.0371. The change for HNL to EUR was -1.79.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Euro
1 HNL0.03648 EUR
5 HNL0.18239 EUR
10 HNL0.36479 EUR
20 HNL0.72957 EUR
50 HNL1.82393 EUR
100 HNL3.64786 EUR
250 HNL9.11965 EUR
500 HNL18.23930 EUR
1000 HNL36.47860 EUR
2000 HNL72.95720 EUR
5000 HNL182.39300 EUR
10000 HNL364.78600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Honduran Lempira
1 EUR27.41330 HNL
5 EUR137.06650 HNL
10 EUR274.13300 HNL
20 EUR548.26600 HNL
50 EUR1,370.66500 HNL
100 EUR2,741.33000 HNL
250 EUR6,853.32500 HNL
500 EUR13,706.65000 HNL
1000 EUR27,413.30000 HNL
2000 EUR54,826.60000 HNL
5000 EUR137,066.50000 HNL
10000 EUR274,133.00000 HNL