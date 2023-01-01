50 Euros to Honduran lempiras

Convert EUR to HNL at the real exchange rate

50 eur
1,344.04 hnl

1.00000 EUR = 26.88080 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.798850.88531.3720583.33111.52835149.2854.0191
1 GBP1.251811.108211.71753104.3141.91319186.8755.03145
1 CHF1.129560.90235611.5498194.12751.72636168.6264.54016
1 CAD0.7288360.5822310.645239160.73471.11392108.8042.92927

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Honduran Lempira
1 EUR26.88080 HNL
5 EUR134.40400 HNL
10 EUR268.80800 HNL
20 EUR537.61600 HNL
50 EUR1344.04000 HNL
100 EUR2688.08000 HNL
250 EUR6720.20000 HNL
500 EUR13440.40000 HNL
1000 EUR26880.80000 HNL
2000 EUR53761.60000 HNL
5000 EUR134404.00000 HNL
10000 EUR268808.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Euro
1 HNL0.03720 EUR
5 HNL0.18601 EUR
10 HNL0.37201 EUR
20 HNL0.74403 EUR
50 HNL1.86007 EUR
100 HNL3.72013 EUR
250 HNL9.30032 EUR
500 HNL18.60065 EUR
1000 HNL37.20130 EUR
2000 HNL74.40260 EUR
5000 HNL186.00650 EUR
10000 HNL372.01300 EUR