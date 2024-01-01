Honduran lempiras to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert HNL to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
20,269.10 crc

1.000 HNL = 20.27 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.4841.4721.6610.96818.176
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9331.7241.9451.13321.279
1 USD0.9190.785183.1241.3531.5260.88916.697
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Costa Rican Colón
1 HNL20.26910 CRC
5 HNL101.34550 CRC
10 HNL202.69100 CRC
20 HNL405.38200 CRC
50 HNL1,013.45500 CRC
100 HNL2,026.91000 CRC
250 HNL5,067.27500 CRC
500 HNL10,134.55000 CRC
1000 HNL20,269.10000 CRC
2000 HNL40,538.20000 CRC
5000 HNL101,345.50000 CRC
10000 HNL202,691.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Honduran Lempira
1 CRC0.04934 HNL
5 CRC0.24668 HNL
10 CRC0.49336 HNL
20 CRC0.98672 HNL
50 CRC2.46681 HNL
100 CRC4.93361 HNL
250 CRC12.33403 HNL
500 CRC24.66805 HNL
1000 CRC49.33610 HNL
2000 CRC98.67220 HNL
5000 CRC246.68050 HNL
10000 CRC493.36100 HNL