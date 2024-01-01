100 Honduran lempiras to Costa Rican colóns

Convert HNL to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 hnl
2,089.60 crc

L1.000 HNL = ₡20.90 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 HNL to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.355421.5377
Low20.840720.8407
Average21.094821.1937
Change-1.20%-2.15%
View full history

1 HNL to CRC stats

The performance of HNL to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.3554 and a 30 day low of 20.8407. This means the 30 day average was 21.0948. The change for HNL to CRC was -1.20.

The performance of HNL to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.5377 and a 90 day low of 20.8407. This means the 90 day average was 21.1937. The change for HNL to CRC was -2.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10692.871.4941.6390.94421.826
1 GBP1.18711.313110.2361.7741.9451.1225.907
1 USD0.9040.762183.9541.3511.4820.85319.731
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Costa Rican Colón
1 HNL20.89600 CRC
5 HNL104.48000 CRC
10 HNL208.96000 CRC
20 HNL417.92000 CRC
50 HNL1,044.80000 CRC
100 HNL2,089.60000 CRC
250 HNL5,224.00000 CRC
500 HNL10,448.00000 CRC
1000 HNL20,896.00000 CRC
2000 HNL41,792.00000 CRC
5000 HNL104,480.00000 CRC
10000 HNL208,960.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Honduran Lempira
1 CRC0.04786 HNL
5 CRC0.23928 HNL
10 CRC0.47856 HNL
20 CRC0.95712 HNL
50 CRC2.39281 HNL
100 CRC4.78562 HNL
250 CRC11.96405 HNL
500 CRC23.92810 HNL
1000 CRC47.85620 HNL
2000 CRC95.71240 HNL
5000 CRC239.28100 HNL
10000 CRC478.56200 HNL