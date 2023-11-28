100 Hong Kong dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert HKD to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 hkd
10,097 ngn

1.00000 HKD = 100.97000 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.13990.7867821.333451.498020.918751.349783.265
1 CNY0.14005810.1101950.186760.2098090.1286820.18903611.6619
1 GBP1.2719.0748111.694811.903981.167541.71547105.83
1 SGD0.7499345.354460.59003511.123410.6890251.0121962.4433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nigerian Naira
100 HKD10097.00000 NGN
200 HKD20194.00000 NGN
300 HKD30291.00000 NGN
500 HKD50485.00000 NGN
1000 HKD100970.00000 NGN
2000 HKD201940.00000 NGN
2500 HKD252425.00000 NGN
3000 HKD302910.00000 NGN
4000 HKD403880.00000 NGN
5000 HKD504850.00000 NGN
10000 HKD1009700.00000 NGN
20000 HKD2019400.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NGN0.00990 HKD
5 NGN0.04952 HKD
10 NGN0.09904 HKD
20 NGN0.19808 HKD
50 NGN0.49520 HKD
100 NGN0.99039 HKD
250 NGN2.47598 HKD
500 NGN4.95196 HKD
1000 NGN9.90392 HKD
2000 NGN19.80784 HKD
5000 NGN49.51960 HKD
10000 NGN99.03920 HKD