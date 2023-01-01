1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert HKD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
10663.90 btn

1.00000 HKD = 10.66390 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.13990.7867821.333451.498020.918751.349783.265
1 CNY0.14005810.1101950.186760.2098090.1286820.18903611.6619
1 GBP1.2719.0748111.694811.903981.167541.71547105.83
1 SGD0.7499345.354460.59003511.123410.6890251.0121962.4433

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
100 HKD1066.39000 BTN
200 HKD2132.78000 BTN
300 HKD3199.17000 BTN
500 HKD5331.95000 BTN
1000 HKD10663.90000 BTN
2000 HKD21327.80000 BTN
2500 HKD26659.75000 BTN
3000 HKD31991.70000 BTN
4000 HKD42655.60000 BTN
5000 HKD53319.50000 BTN
10000 HKD106639.00000 BTN
20000 HKD213278.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BTN0.09377 HKD
5 BTN0.46887 HKD
10 BTN0.93774 HKD
20 BTN1.87549 HKD
50 BTN4.68872 HKD
100 BTN9.37745 HKD
250 BTN23.44363 HKD
500 BTN46.88725 HKD
1000 BTN93.77450 HKD
2000 BTN187.54900 HKD
5000 BTN468.87250 HKD
10000 BTN937.74500 HKD