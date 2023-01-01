10 Guinean francs to Kazakhstani tenges

10 gnf
0.54 kzt

1.00000 GNF = 0.05372 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:26
1 EUR10.85661.08990.67561.469881.631950.9457518.7247
1 GBP1.1674111.27135105.8591.7161.905221.1040721.8601
1 USD0.918250.786565183.2651.349751.498580.8684517.1944
1 INR0.01102830.009446530.012009810.01621030.01799770.010430.206502

How to convert Guinean francs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GNF0.05372 KZT
5 GNF0.26858 KZT
10 GNF0.53716 KZT
20 GNF1.07432 KZT
50 GNF2.68581 KZT
100 GNF5.37162 KZT
250 GNF13.42905 KZT
500 GNF26.85810 KZT
1000 GNF53.71620 KZT
2000 GNF107.43240 KZT
5000 GNF268.58100 KZT
10000 GNF537.16200 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guinean Franc
1 KZT18.61640 GNF
5 KZT93.08200 GNF
10 KZT186.16400 GNF
20 KZT372.32800 GNF
50 KZT930.82000 GNF
100 KZT1861.64000 GNF
250 KZT4654.10000 GNF
500 KZT9308.20000 GNF
1000 KZT18616.40000 GNF
2000 KZT37232.80000 GNF
5000 KZT93082.00000 GNF
10000 KZT186164.00000 GNF