20 Gambian dalasis to Qatari rials

Convert GMD to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
1.08 qar

1.00000 GMD = 0.05419 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Qatari Rial
1 GMD0.05419 QAR
5 GMD0.27096 QAR
10 GMD0.54191 QAR
20 GMD1.08382 QAR
50 GMD2.70955 QAR
100 GMD5.41910 QAR
250 GMD13.54775 QAR
500 GMD27.09550 QAR
1000 GMD54.19100 QAR
2000 GMD108.38200 QAR
5000 GMD270.95500 QAR
10000 GMD541.91000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Gambian Dalasi
1 QAR18.45320 GMD
5 QAR92.26600 GMD
10 QAR184.53200 GMD
20 QAR369.06400 GMD
50 QAR922.66000 GMD
100 QAR1845.32000 GMD
250 QAR4613.30000 GMD
500 QAR9226.60000 GMD
1000 QAR18453.20000 GMD
2000 QAR36906.40000 GMD
5000 QAR92266.00000 GMD
10000 QAR184532.00000 GMD