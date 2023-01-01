1 Gibraltar pound to Polish zloty

Convert GIP to PLN

1 gip
5.04 pln

1.00000 GIP = 5.04035 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85771.086290.46631.466591.632650.9463518.6814
1 GBP1.1659111.2664105.4751.709891.90351.1033621.7807
1 USD0.920650.78964183.2871.35021.503080.871317.1989
1 INR0.01105380.009480950.012006710.01621140.0180470.01046140.206502

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Polish Zloty
1 GIP5.04035 PLN
5 GIP25.20175 PLN
10 GIP50.40350 PLN
20 GIP100.80700 PLN
50 GIP252.01750 PLN
100 GIP504.03500 PLN
250 GIP1260.08750 PLN
500 GIP2520.17500 PLN
1000 GIP5040.35000 PLN
2000 GIP10080.70000 PLN
5000 GIP25201.75000 PLN
10000 GIP50403.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Gibraltar Pound
1 PLN0.19840 GIP
5 PLN0.99199 GIP
10 PLN1.98399 GIP
20 PLN3.96798 GIP
50 PLN9.91995 GIP
100 PLN19.83990 GIP
250 PLN49.59975 GIP
500 PLN99.19950 GIP
1000 PLN198.39900 GIP
2000 PLN396.79800 GIP
5000 PLN991.99500 GIP
10000 PLN1983.99000 GIP