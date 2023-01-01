5000 Gibraltar pounds to Bulgarian levs

Convert GIP to BGN at the real exchange rate

5000 gip
11389.25 bgn

1.00000 GIP = 2.27785 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85881.085490.43321.465341.635990.948618.7096
1 GBP1.1644211.2638105.2971.706191.904891.1045621.7848
1 USD0.92130.791264183.31791.350051.507270.87417.2375
1 INR0.01105790.009496930.012002210.01620360.01809060.01048990.206888

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pounds

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GIP2.27785 BGN
5 GIP11.38925 BGN
10 GIP22.77850 BGN
20 GIP45.55700 BGN
50 GIP113.89250 BGN
100 GIP227.78500 BGN
250 GIP569.46250 BGN
500 GIP1138.92500 BGN
1000 GIP2277.85000 BGN
2000 GIP4555.70000 BGN
5000 GIP11389.25000 BGN
10000 GIP22778.50000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gibraltar Pound
1 BGN0.43901 GIP
5 BGN2.19505 GIP
10 BGN4.39010 GIP
20 BGN8.78020 GIP
50 BGN21.95050 GIP
100 BGN43.90100 GIP
250 BGN109.75250 GIP
500 BGN219.50500 GIP
1000 BGN439.01000 GIP
2000 BGN878.02000 GIP
5000 BGN2195.05000 GIP
10000 BGN4390.10000 GIP