50 gip
113.92 bgn

1.00000 GIP = 2.27849 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.858851.08590.39931.465351.636250.948418.7068
1 GBP1.1643511.2633105.2551.706151.905141.1042721.7809
1 USD0.921650.791578183.31731.350551.508070.8741517.2413
1 INR0.0110620.009500760.012002310.01620970.01810030.01049180.206935

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 GIP2.27849 BGN
5 GIP11.39245 BGN
10 GIP22.78490 BGN
20 GIP45.56980 BGN
50 GIP113.92450 BGN
100 GIP227.84900 BGN
250 GIP569.62250 BGN
500 GIP1139.24500 BGN
1000 GIP2278.49000 BGN
2000 GIP4556.98000 BGN
5000 GIP11392.45000 BGN
10000 GIP22784.90000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Gibraltar Pound
1 BGN0.43889 GIP
5 BGN2.19444 GIP
10 BGN4.38888 GIP
20 BGN8.77776 GIP
50 BGN21.94440 GIP
100 BGN43.88880 GIP
250 BGN109.72200 GIP
500 BGN219.44400 GIP
1000 BGN438.88800 GIP
2000 BGN877.77600 GIP
5000 BGN2194.44000 GIP
10000 BGN4388.88000 GIP