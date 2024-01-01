Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins today

Convert GIP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 gip
2,275.90 awg

1.000 GIP = 2.276 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3291.4721.6620.96718.195
1 GBP1.17111.271105.7881.7241.9471.13321.309
1 USD0.9210.787183.2021.3561.5310.89116.76
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gibraltar pound

GIP to USD

GIP to EUR

GIP to GBP

GIP to INR

GIP to JPY

GIP to RUB

GIP to AUD

GIP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Aruban Florin
1 GIP2.27590 AWG
5 GIP11.37950 AWG
10 GIP22.75900 AWG
20 GIP45.51800 AWG
50 GIP113.79500 AWG
100 GIP227.59000 AWG
250 GIP568.97500 AWG
500 GIP1,137.95000 AWG
1000 GIP2,275.90000 AWG
2000 GIP4,551.80000 AWG
5000 GIP11,379.50000 AWG
10000 GIP22,759.00000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gibraltar Pound
1 AWG0.43939 GIP
5 AWG2.19694 GIP
10 AWG4.39387 GIP
20 AWG8.78774 GIP
50 AWG21.96935 GIP
100 AWG43.93870 GIP
250 AWG109.84675 GIP
500 AWG219.69350 GIP
1000 AWG439.38700 GIP
2000 AWG878.77400 GIP
5000 AWG2,196.93500 GIP
10000 AWG4,393.87000 GIP