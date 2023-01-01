1 Ghanaian cedi to Uruguayan pesos

Convert GHS to UYU at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
3.37 uyu

1.00000 GHS = 3.37080 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.35110.92218.6770.7922671.338351.5112683.3284
1 CAD0.74013810.68240613.82360.5863870.9905631.1185461.6745
1 EUR1.08461.4654120.25710.85931.451571.6391190.378
1 ZAR0.05354180.07234030.049365510.04241940.07165770.08091554.46155

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Uruguayan Peso
1 GHS3.37080 UYU
5 GHS16.85400 UYU
10 GHS33.70800 UYU
20 GHS67.41600 UYU
50 GHS168.54000 UYU
100 GHS337.08000 UYU
250 GHS842.70000 UYU
500 GHS1685.40000 UYU
1000 GHS3370.80000 UYU
2000 GHS6741.60000 UYU
5000 GHS16854.00000 UYU
10000 GHS33708.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UYU0.29667 GHS
5 UYU1.48333 GHS
10 UYU2.96665 GHS
20 UYU5.93330 GHS
50 UYU14.83325 GHS
100 UYU29.66650 GHS
250 UYU74.16625 GHS
500 UYU148.33250 GHS
1000 UYU296.66500 GHS
2000 UYU593.33000 GHS
5000 UYU1483.32500 GHS
10000 UYU2966.65000 GHS