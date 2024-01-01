Ghanaian cedis to Mauritian rupees today

Convert GHS to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
3,628.93 mur

1.000 GHS = 3.629 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.7990.7861.3441.53183.201
1 CAD0.73710.67913.8640.580.9911.12961.36
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4110.8541.4591.66290.335
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GHS3.62893 MUR
5 GHS18.14465 MUR
10 GHS36.28930 MUR
20 GHS72.57860 MUR
50 GHS181.44650 MUR
100 GHS362.89300 MUR
250 GHS907.23250 MUR
500 GHS1,814.46500 MUR
1000 GHS3,628.93000 MUR
2000 GHS7,257.86000 MUR
5000 GHS18,144.65000 MUR
10000 GHS36,289.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MUR0.27556 GHS
5 MUR1.37782 GHS
10 MUR2.75563 GHS
20 MUR5.51126 GHS
50 MUR13.77815 GHS
100 MUR27.55630 GHS
250 MUR68.89075 GHS
500 MUR137.78150 GHS
1000 MUR275.56300 GHS
2000 MUR551.12600 GHS
5000 MUR1,377.81500 GHS
10000 MUR2,755.63000 GHS