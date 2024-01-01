Ghanaian cedis to Macedonian denars today

Convert GHS to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
4,461.50 mkd

1.000 GHS = 4.462 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.7990.7861.3441.53183.2
1 CAD0.73810.67913.8640.580.9911.12961.361
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4120.8541.4591.66290.338
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedi

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macedonian Denar
1 GHS4.46150 MKD
5 GHS22.30750 MKD
10 GHS44.61500 MKD
20 GHS89.23000 MKD
50 GHS223.07500 MKD
100 GHS446.15000 MKD
250 GHS1,115.37500 MKD
500 GHS2,230.75000 MKD
1000 GHS4,461.50000 MKD
2000 GHS8,923.00000 MKD
5000 GHS22,307.50000 MKD
10000 GHS44,615.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MKD0.22414 GHS
5 MKD1.12070 GHS
10 MKD2.24140 GHS
20 MKD4.48280 GHS
50 MKD11.20700 GHS
100 MKD22.41400 GHS
250 MKD56.03500 GHS
500 MKD112.07000 GHS
1000 MKD224.14000 GHS
2000 MKD448.28000 GHS
5000 MKD1,120.70000 GHS
10000 MKD2,241.40000 GHS