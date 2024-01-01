Ghanaian cedis to Moldovan leus today

Convert GHS to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
1,394.07 mdl

1.000 GHS = 1.394 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Moldovan Leu
1 GHS1.39407 MDL
5 GHS6.97035 MDL
10 GHS13.94070 MDL
20 GHS27.88140 MDL
50 GHS69.70350 MDL
100 GHS139.40700 MDL
250 GHS348.51750 MDL
500 GHS697.03500 MDL
1000 GHS1,394.07000 MDL
2000 GHS2,788.14000 MDL
5000 GHS6,970.35000 MDL
10000 GHS13,940.70000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MDL0.71732 GHS
5 MDL3.58662 GHS
10 MDL7.17324 GHS
20 MDL14.34648 GHS
50 MDL35.86620 GHS
100 MDL71.73240 GHS
250 MDL179.33100 GHS
500 MDL358.66200 GHS
1000 MDL717.32400 GHS
2000 MDL1,434.64800 GHS
5000 MDL3,586.62000 GHS
10000 MDL7,173.24000 GHS