Ghanaian cedis to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert GHS to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
141.85 bam

1.000 GHS = 0.1418 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3560.92118.8030.7861.3441.53183.202
1 CAD0.73810.67913.8690.580.9911.12961.37
1 EUR1.0861.472120.4150.8541.4591.66290.333
1 ZAR0.0530.0720.04910.0420.0710.0814.425

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GHS0.14185 BAM
5 GHS0.70923 BAM
10 GHS1.41846 BAM
20 GHS2.83692 BAM
50 GHS7.09230 BAM
100 GHS14.18460 BAM
250 GHS35.46150 BAM
500 GHS70.92300 BAM
1000 GHS141.84600 BAM
2000 GHS283.69200 BAM
5000 GHS709.23000 BAM
10000 GHS1,418.46000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BAM7.04988 GHS
5 BAM35.24940 GHS
10 BAM70.49880 GHS
20 BAM140.99760 GHS
50 BAM352.49400 GHS
100 BAM704.98800 GHS
250 BAM1,762.47000 GHS
500 BAM3,524.94000 GHS
1000 BAM7,049.88000 GHS
2000 BAM14,099.76000 GHS
5000 BAM35,249.40000 GHS
10000 BAM70,498.80000 GHS