1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert GHS to BAM at the real exchange rate

1000 ghs
155.04 bam

1.00000 GHS = 0.15504 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 GHS0.15504 BAM
5 GHS0.77520 BAM
10 GHS1.55039 BAM
20 GHS3.10078 BAM
50 GHS7.75195 BAM
100 GHS15.50390 BAM
250 GHS38.75975 BAM
500 GHS77.51950 BAM
1000 GHS155.03900 BAM
2000 GHS310.07800 BAM
5000 GHS775.19500 BAM
10000 GHS1550.39000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BAM6.45000 GHS
5 BAM32.25000 GHS
10 BAM64.50000 GHS
20 BAM129.00000 GHS
50 BAM322.50000 GHS
100 BAM645.00000 GHS
250 BAM1612.50000 GHS
500 BAM3225.00000 GHS
1000 BAM6450.00000 GHS
2000 BAM12900.00000 GHS
5000 BAM32250.00000 GHS
10000 BAM64500.00000 GHS