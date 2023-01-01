1 Guernsey pound to Polish zloty

Convert GGP to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 ggp
5.05 pln

1.00000 GGP = 5.05012 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861051.088790.71211.473121.644310.951918.8335
1 GBP1.1613711.26435105.3481.710791.909611.1055121.8721
1 USD0.918550.79092183.32151.35311.510350.8743517.2991
1 INR0.01102390.009492390.012001710.01623950.01812670.01049370.207619

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guernsey pound

GGP to USD

GGP to EUR

GGP to GBP

GGP to INR

GGP to JPY

GGP to RUB

GGP to AUD

GGP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Polish Zloty
1 GGP5.05012 PLN
5 GGP25.25060 PLN
10 GGP50.50120 PLN
20 GGP101.00240 PLN
50 GGP252.50600 PLN
100 GGP505.01200 PLN
250 GGP1262.53000 PLN
500 GGP2525.06000 PLN
1000 GGP5050.12000 PLN
2000 GGP10100.24000 PLN
5000 GGP25250.60000 PLN
10000 GGP50501.20000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guernsey pound
1 PLN0.19801 GGP
5 PLN0.99008 GGP
10 PLN1.98015 GGP
20 PLN3.96030 GGP
50 PLN9.90075 GGP
100 PLN19.80150 GGP
250 PLN49.50375 GGP
500 PLN99.00750 GGP
1000 PLN198.01500 GGP
2000 PLN396.03000 GGP
5000 PLN990.07500 GGP
10000 PLN1980.15000 GGP