1 thousand Guernsey pounds to Swiss francs

Convert GGP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 ggp
1105.95 chf

1.00000 GGP = 1.10595 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860751.0895590.79221.473731.645350.951918.8487
1 GBP1.1617811.26565105.4671.711921.911281.105921.8951
1 USD0.91780.790108183.331.35261.510120.873717.2995
1 INR0.01101420.009481670.012000510.01623180.01812210.01048480.207602

How to convert Guernsey pounds to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GGP to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Swiss Franc
1 GGP1.10595 CHF
5 GGP5.52975 CHF
10 GGP11.05950 CHF
20 GGP22.11900 CHF
50 GGP55.29750 CHF
100 GGP110.59500 CHF
250 GGP276.48750 CHF
500 GGP552.97500 CHF
1000 GGP1105.95000 CHF
2000 GGP2211.90000 CHF
5000 GGP5529.75000 CHF
10000 GGP11059.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Guernsey pound
1 CHF0.90420 GGP
5 CHF4.52101 GGP
10 CHF9.04201 GGP
20 CHF18.08402 GGP
50 CHF45.21005 GGP
100 CHF90.42010 GGP
250 CHF226.05025 GGP
500 CHF452.10050 GGP
1000 CHF904.20100 GGP
2000 CHF1808.40200 GGP
5000 CHF4521.00500 GGP
10000 CHF9042.01000 GGP