10 Georgian laris to CFA francs beac

Convert GEL to XAF at the real exchange rate

10 gel
2258 xaf

1.00000 GEL = 225.82700 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86161.0897590.81981.474761.648390.9530518.8889
1 GBP1.1606311.26495105.4211.711861.91341.1061421.9256
1 USD0.917650.790545183.341.35331.512630.8745517.3332
1 INR0.01101080.009485780.01199910.01623830.01815010.01049380.207982

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFA Franc BEAC
1 GEL225.82700 XAF
5 GEL1129.13500 XAF
10 GEL2258.27000 XAF
20 GEL4516.54000 XAF
50 GEL11291.35000 XAF
100 GEL22582.70000 XAF
250 GEL56456.75000 XAF
500 GEL112913.50000 XAF
1000 GEL225827.00000 XAF
2000 GEL451654.00000 XAF
5000 GEL1129135.00000 XAF
10000 GEL2258270.00000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Georgian Lari
1 XAF0.00443 GEL
5 XAF0.02214 GEL
10 XAF0.04428 GEL
20 XAF0.08856 GEL
50 XAF0.22141 GEL
100 XAF0.44282 GEL
250 XAF1.10704 GEL
500 XAF2.21408 GEL
1000 XAF4.42816 GEL
2000 XAF8.85632 GEL
5000 XAF22.14080 GEL
10000 XAF44.28160 GEL