1 Georgian lari to Salvadoran colóns

Convert GEL to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 gel
3.23 svc

1.00000 GEL = 3.23020 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:30
How to convert Georgian laris to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Salvadoran Colón
1 GEL3.23020 SVC
5 GEL16.15100 SVC
10 GEL32.30200 SVC
20 GEL64.60400 SVC
50 GEL161.51000 SVC
100 GEL323.02000 SVC
250 GEL807.55000 SVC
500 GEL1615.10000 SVC
1000 GEL3230.20000 SVC
2000 GEL6460.40000 SVC
5000 GEL16151.00000 SVC
10000 GEL32302.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Georgian Lari
1 SVC0.30958 GEL
5 SVC1.54789 GEL
10 SVC3.09578 GEL
20 SVC6.19156 GEL
50 SVC15.47890 GEL
100 SVC30.95780 GEL
250 SVC77.39450 GEL
500 SVC154.78900 GEL
1000 SVC309.57800 GEL
2000 SVC619.15600 GEL
5000 SVC1547.89000 GEL
10000 SVC3095.78000 GEL