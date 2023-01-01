1 Georgian lari to Polish zloty

1 gel
1.48 pln

1.00000 GEL = 1.48078 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
How to convert Georgian laris to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Polish Zloty
1 GEL1.48078 PLN
5 GEL7.40390 PLN
10 GEL14.80780 PLN
20 GEL29.61560 PLN
50 GEL74.03900 PLN
100 GEL148.07800 PLN
250 GEL370.19500 PLN
500 GEL740.39000 PLN
1000 GEL1480.78000 PLN
2000 GEL2961.56000 PLN
5000 GEL7403.90000 PLN
10000 GEL14807.80000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Georgian Lari
1 PLN0.67532 GEL
5 PLN3.37660 GEL
10 PLN6.75321 GEL
20 PLN13.50642 GEL
50 PLN33.76605 GEL
100 PLN67.53210 GEL
250 PLN168.83025 GEL
500 PLN337.66050 GEL
1000 PLN675.32100 GEL
2000 PLN1350.64200 GEL
5000 PLN3376.60500 GEL
10000 PLN6753.21000 GEL