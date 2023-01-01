10 thousand Georgian laris to Nepalese rupees

Convert GEL to NPR at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
492,063 npr

1.00000 GEL = 49.20630 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
1 EUR10.86981.090190.84181.493161.660850.963918.7279
1 GBP1.1496911.25325104.4381.716641.909421.1081921.5308
1 USD0.917350.797925183.33351.369751.523580.884217.18
1 INR0.01100810.009575090.01210.0164370.01828290.01061040.20616

How to convert Georgian laris to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Nepalese Rupee
1 GEL49.20630 NPR
5 GEL246.03150 NPR
10 GEL492.06300 NPR
20 GEL984.12600 NPR
50 GEL2460.31500 NPR
100 GEL4920.63000 NPR
250 GEL12301.57500 NPR
500 GEL24603.15000 NPR
1000 GEL49206.30000 NPR
2000 GEL98412.60000 NPR
5000 GEL246031.50000 NPR
10000 GEL492063.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 NPR0.02032 GEL
5 NPR0.10161 GEL
10 NPR0.20323 GEL
20 NPR0.40645 GEL
50 NPR1.01613 GEL
100 NPR2.03226 GEL
250 NPR5.08065 GEL
500 NPR10.16130 GEL
1000 NPR20.32260 GEL
2000 NPR40.64520 GEL
5000 NPR101.61300 GEL
10000 NPR203.22600 GEL