5 Georgian laris to Mauritian rupees

Convert GEL to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 gel
81.46 mur

1.00000 GEL = 16.29270 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869951.090390.85851.493551.661280.96418.7322
1 GBP1.1494911.25325104.4381.716761.909571.1081121.5318
1 USD0.917150.797925183.33351.369851.523690.884117.1808
1 INR0.01100610.009575090.01210.01643820.01828430.01060920.206169

How to convert Georgian laris to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mauritian Rupee
1 GEL16.29270 MUR
5 GEL81.46350 MUR
10 GEL162.92700 MUR
20 GEL325.85400 MUR
50 GEL814.63500 MUR
100 GEL1629.27000 MUR
250 GEL4073.17500 MUR
500 GEL8146.35000 MUR
1000 GEL16292.70000 MUR
2000 GEL32585.40000 MUR
5000 GEL81463.50000 MUR
10000 GEL162927.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Georgian Lari
1 MUR0.06138 GEL
5 MUR0.30689 GEL
10 MUR0.61377 GEL
20 MUR1.22754 GEL
50 MUR3.06885 GEL
100 MUR6.13771 GEL
250 MUR15.34427 GEL
500 MUR30.68855 GEL
1000 MUR61.37710 GEL
2000 MUR122.75420 GEL
5000 MUR306.88550 GEL
10000 MUR613.77100 GEL