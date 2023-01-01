500 Georgian laris to Djiboutian francs

Convert GEL to DJF at the real exchange rate

500 gel
32,854 djf

1.00000 GEL = 65.70770 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090590.87521.493391.661460.9640518.743
1 GBP1.1495611.25355104.4631.716671.909881.1082321.5454
1 USD0.9170.797734183.33351.369451.523580.8840517.1875
1 INR0.01100410.009572790.01210.01643340.01828290.01060860.20625

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Djiboutian Franc
1 GEL65.70770 DJF
5 GEL328.53850 DJF
10 GEL657.07700 DJF
20 GEL1314.15400 DJF
50 GEL3285.38500 DJF
100 GEL6570.77000 DJF
250 GEL16426.92500 DJF
500 GEL32853.85000 DJF
1000 GEL65707.70000 DJF
2000 GEL131415.40000 DJF
5000 GEL328538.50000 DJF
10000 GEL657077.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 DJF0.01522 GEL
5 DJF0.07609 GEL
10 DJF0.15219 GEL
20 DJF0.30438 GEL
50 DJF0.76094 GEL
100 DJF1.52189 GEL
250 DJF3.80472 GEL
500 DJF7.60945 GEL
1000 DJF15.21890 GEL
2000 DJF30.43780 GEL
5000 DJF76.09450 GEL
10000 DJF152.18900 GEL