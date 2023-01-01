1 Djiboutian franc to Georgian laris

1 djf
0.02 gel

1.00000 DJF = 0.01522 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8721.090890.92041.490411.661540.96318.744
1 GBP1.1467911.25095104.2691.709241.905481.1043621.4959
1 USD0.916750.799392183.3521.366351.523230.882817.1837
1 INR0.01099860.009590560.011997310.01639250.01827470.01059120.206158

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 DJF0.01522 GEL
5 DJF0.07610 GEL
10 DJF0.15220 GEL
20 DJF0.30440 GEL
50 DJF0.76100 GEL
100 DJF1.52200 GEL
250 DJF3.80500 GEL
500 DJF7.61000 GEL
1000 DJF15.22000 GEL
2000 DJF30.44000 GEL
5000 DJF76.10000 GEL
10000 DJF152.20000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Djiboutian Franc
1 GEL65.70300 DJF
5 GEL328.51500 DJF
10 GEL657.03000 DJF
20 GEL1314.06000 DJF
50 GEL3285.15000 DJF
100 GEL6570.30000 DJF
250 GEL16425.75000 DJF
500 GEL32851.50000 DJF
1000 GEL65703.00000 DJF
2000 GEL131406.00000 DJF
5000 GEL328515.00000 DJF
10000 GEL657030.00000 DJF