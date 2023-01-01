1 Djiboutian franc to Georgian laris

Convert DJF to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 djf
0,02 gel

1.00000 DJF = 0.01512 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Georgian Lari
1 DJF0.01512 GEL
5 DJF0.07559 GEL
10 DJF0.15118 GEL
20 DJF0.30235 GEL
50 DJF0.75588 GEL
100 DJF1.51175 GEL
250 DJF3.77938 GEL
500 DJF7.55875 GEL
1000 DJF15.11750 GEL
2000 DJF30.23500 GEL
5000 DJF75.58750 GEL
10000 DJF151.17500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Djiboutian Franc
1 GEL66.14860 DJF
5 GEL330.74300 DJF
10 GEL661.48600 DJF
20 GEL1322.97200 DJF
50 GEL3307.43000 DJF
100 GEL6614.86000 DJF
250 GEL16537.15000 DJF
500 GEL33074.30000 DJF
1000 GEL66148.60000 DJF
2000 GEL132297.20000 DJF
5000 GEL330743.00000 DJF
10000 GEL661486.00000 DJF