500 Georgian laris to Bahraini dinars

Convert GEL to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 gel
69.492 bhd

1.00000 GEL = 0.13898 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090490.86681.49331.661690.9643518.7406
1 GBP1.1495611.25345104.4541.71661.910161.1085821.5429
1 USD0.91710.797798183.33351.36951.523930.884417.1869
1 INR0.01100510.009573560.01210.0164340.01828710.01061280.206242

How to convert Georgian laris to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bahraini Dinar
1 GEL0.13898 BHD
5 GEL0.69492 BHD
10 GEL1.38984 BHD
20 GEL2.77968 BHD
50 GEL6.94920 BHD
100 GEL13.89840 BHD
250 GEL34.74600 BHD
500 GEL69.49200 BHD
1000 GEL138.98400 BHD
2000 GEL277.96800 BHD
5000 GEL694.92000 BHD
10000 GEL1389.84000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 BHD7.19506 GEL
5 BHD35.97530 GEL
10 BHD71.95060 GEL
20 BHD143.90120 GEL
50 BHD359.75300 GEL
100 BHD719.50600 GEL
250 BHD1798.76500 GEL
500 BHD3597.53000 GEL
1000 BHD7195.06000 GEL
2000 BHD14390.12000 GEL
5000 BHD35975.30000 GEL
10000 BHD71950.60000 GEL