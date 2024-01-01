Convert GEL to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 Georgian laris to Bahraini dinars

500 gel
66.257 bhd

₾1.000 GEL = .د.ب0.1325 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bahraini Dinar
1 GEL0.13251 BHD
5 GEL0.66257 BHD
10 GEL1.32513 BHD
20 GEL2.65026 BHD
50 GEL6.62565 BHD
100 GEL13.25130 BHD
250 GEL33.12825 BHD
500 GEL66.25650 BHD
1000 GEL132.51300 BHD
2000 GEL265.02600 BHD
5000 GEL662.56500 BHD
10000 GEL1,325.13000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 BHD7.54642 GEL
5 BHD37.73210 GEL
10 BHD75.46420 GEL
20 BHD150.92840 GEL
50 BHD377.32100 GEL
100 BHD754.64200 GEL
250 BHD1,886.60500 GEL
500 BHD3,773.21000 GEL
1000 BHD7,546.42000 GEL
2000 BHD15,092.84000 GEL
5000 BHD37,732.10000 GEL
10000 BHD75,464.20000 GEL