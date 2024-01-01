10 Bahraini dinars to Georgian laris

Convert BHD to GEL at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
71.43 gel

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₾7.143 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.23697.6135
Low7.14327.0843
Average7.18877.3329
Change-1.29%0.83%
View full history

1 BHD to GEL stats

The performance of BHD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2369 and a 30 day low of 7.1432. This means the 30 day average was 7.1887. The change for BHD to GEL was -1.29.

The performance of BHD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.6135 and a 90 day low of 7.0843. This means the 90 day average was 7.3329. The change for BHD to GEL was 0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 BHD7.14324 GEL
5 BHD35.71620 GEL
10 BHD71.43240 GEL
20 BHD142.86480 GEL
50 BHD357.16200 GEL
100 BHD714.32400 GEL
250 BHD1,785.81000 GEL
500 BHD3,571.62000 GEL
1000 BHD7,143.24000 GEL
2000 BHD14,286.48000 GEL
5000 BHD35,716.20000 GEL
10000 BHD71,432.40000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Bahraini Dinar
1 GEL0.13999 BHD
5 GEL0.69997 BHD
10 GEL1.39993 BHD
20 GEL2.79986 BHD
50 GEL6.99965 BHD
100 GEL13.99930 BHD
250 GEL34.99825 BHD
500 GEL69.99650 BHD
1000 GEL139.99300 BHD
2000 GEL279.98600 BHD
5000 GEL699.96500 BHD
10000 GEL1,399.93000 BHD